The Member representing Jema’a/Sanga federal constituency, Hon. Nicholas Garba, has condemned in strong terms the killings of five people on Monday evening in Gwoska community, Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State by suspected herdsmen.

This was contained in a statement he personally signed and sent to LEADERSHIP on Tuesday in Kafanchan.

According to the lawmaker, the incident is coming less than two weeks of a similar carnage inflicted on Golkofa and Godogodo communities.

Hon. Garba explained that the killings have followed a regular pattern that is incessant and without any apparent trigger.

“We condemn such cowardly and dastardly acts which motivate is to put the people in perpetual state of fear especially now that the farming season is setting in.

“We challenge the security Agencies to unravel the perpetrators of these criminal acts and bring them to book, adding failure to carry out thorough investigation of similar acts in the past have created an atmosphere of impunity which has continued to embolden the Criminals. This has to stop,” he stressed.

He also condoled the immediate families of the victims and the Kaninkon community, urging residents of the community to remain calm while being very vigilant just as he tasked the security agencies to end the impunity by unraveling the perpetrators of the crimes and bringing them to book.