Residents of Narayi in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State have lamented a six-month blackout in the community and appealed to Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) to restore electricity to the area.

In an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP, the residents, especially those in Darusoho Street, who were represented by Mr Oladipo Timothy, said, “We are appealing to Kaduna Electric to help restore our electricity; we have been in darkness for over six months and innocent people are suffering from a crime they know nothing about. We have paid a lot of money in repairing the Dokaje transformer serving us but yet nothing plausible has happened.

Timothy said the transformer in Dokaje has turned to a drain pipe on the people using it.

Another resident, Mr. Godwin Nylong, of Benue Close, said the KEDC should embark on house-to-house and see who is bypassing and not paying bills rather than punishing innocent people.

The chairman of Narayi 2 Transformer Dokaje, Mr. Samuel Dangyang, said “since last February that our transformer spoilt, KEDC has not disclosed the issue of owing them. We are not owing them; they are lying against us. They are giving us estimated bills.”

Dangyang continued, “No locality pays more than electricity consumers in Narayi 2 Transformer; we are not the worst customers. We have been in darkness for months now, let them give us electricity. This is an act of insincerity.”

The area manager of Barnawa Area Office of KEDC, Mr. Jame Usman, said the community has a high level of theft and had so many unpaid bills.

Usman said the community has an outstanding bill of N12,735,083 from October to December, 2020.

“We told them to pay their outstanding bills so that we can get money to fix their transformer. Every month we buy this electricity in billions,” he said.