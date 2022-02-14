Kaduna State Scholarship and Loans Board (KSSLB) will partner with Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) to identify the skills gaps of companies that operate in the state, with a view to filling them with citizens with the required skills sets.

The Executive Secretary of the Board, Malam Hassan Rilwan, said that he has met officials of KADIPA to firm up the collaboration last week, adding that they ‘’had very fruitful discussions on how citizens will maximise the presence of several companies in Kaduna state, by way of employment into their workforce.’’

Malam Hassan added that most of the companies may have dearth of skilled staff in certain technical areas.

According to him, ‘’we are asking KADIPA to identify these gaps and the Board will propose to the companies to provide funding in terms of grants, endowment funds or donations, so that we will provide scholarships to eligible students to fill those gaps.’’

The Executive Secretary disclosed that the Board has been repositioned in line with international standards and global best practices, adding that it is now ready to attract investments through grants, development funds, and donations to complement the state government’s budgetary allocations.

Malam Hassan said that reforms like transparent guidelines for the award of scholarships, the proposed Endowment Trust Fund that is about to be approved, and the automation of the award of scholarships have placed Kaduna State Scholarship and Loans Board on an international pedestal.

‘’The 100% traceability of the award process which has been achieved, the recruitment of new staff with specialization and the right capacity and the adherence of due process in all its activities, have raised the profile of the Board,’’ he added.

The Executive Secretary expressed optimism that with these transparent processes and the high calibre manpower, investors will key into the proposed collaboration with Kaduna State Scholarship and Loans Board.

