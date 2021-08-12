Deputy governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, has called on the Nigerian Army to deploy more troops to the state to boost the ongoing offensive operations against banditry and kidnapping.

The deputy governor, who made the call when the chief of army staff (COAS), Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya and other principal officers of the Nigerian Army, paid her a courtesy call at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, on Wednesday, said the ongoing offensive operations in parts of the metropolis, have yielded positive results.

She, however, appealed to the army chief to firm up the attacks across the state with the aim of wiping out the bandits.

The deputy governor further requested for deployment of troops along Kaduna-Kachia-Kafanchan road, as well as increased military presence along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road because of increased incidences of kidnappings.

According to the deputy governor, Kaduna State is also seeking for increased military presence in Rigachikun and Igabi local government general area.

“We are also appealing for more deployment of troops along the Kaduna-Kachia Road. This is one place that, in recent times, has become a very serious source of concern.

“Initially we were thinking of the Kaduna-Abuja highway, but now because of the presence of troops there, kidnapping and banditry have moved to around Kaduna-Kachia-Kafanchan axis,’’ she added.

Earlier, Gen Yahaya, who said they were in Kaduna for a senior officers seminar, commended the Kaduna State government for the support being given to the army.