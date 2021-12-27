Governor Nasir El-Rufai has commended the collaboration between the executive arm of government and Kaduna State House of Assembly, for signing the appropriation bill into law for seven consecutive years ahead of the new year.

The governor who expressed gratitude during the budget signing ceremony at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Wednesday, noted that he is ‘’very pleased that for the seventh consecutive year, Kaduna State is signing its appropriation bill into law well ahead of the first day of January.’’

El-Rufai further explained that this alignment of the fiscal year and the calendar year, has ensured that budget implementation can commence by 1st January of each year.

The governor who described the budget as a budget of sustainable growth, commended the legislature for its thorough work on the draft budget estimates, disclosing that ‘’the House of Assembly increased the budget size from the N233bn proposed by the executive to N278.58bn to accommodate more project requests.’’

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed personal gratitude to the Speaker, Hon Yusuf Zailani and the entire membership of the House of Assembly across party lines, for the collaborative manner they have worked with the executive in the last six and a half years.

El-Rufai promised that the budget will be faithfully implemented to advance public welfare and develop human capital and infrastructure.

According to him, N184.53bn has been allocated to capital expenditure and N94.05bn to recurrent, in a ratio of 66:37.

Giving a breakdown of the budget, he said that N89.67 bn has been earmarked for the social subsector, representing 49% of the capital budget, which is the largest sectoral allocation.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’Capital allocations in the social sub-sector are education (N41.66bn), health (N28.63bn) and social development (N19.37bn). Capital budget allocation for public works and infrastructure is N28.94bn, and N8.79bn for housing and urban development,’’ he added.