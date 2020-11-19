ADVERTISEMENT

By NONYE EKWENUGO

The Kaduna State Government,on Thursday, signed an agreement for the procurement of N1.63bn broadcasting equipment with Globe Broadcasting and Communications limited for the State Media Corporation (KSMC).

Speaking during the contract signing, at the ultra modern KSMC complex in Kaduna, Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai said his administration was committed to delivering “a new station that is equipped with the necessary facilities and personnel to deliver a better news and programmes for the people of Kaduna State.”

Represented by his Special Adviser, Media and Communications, Muyiwa Adekeye, the governor said “we view KSMC as a special institution in uniting the diverse community in Kaduna State. Helping to understand each other, to also ensure that common values of citizenship, progress, human capital development, that they is a concensus within the state about what the communities want and are united about it.”

He added that:”KSMC as an institution belongs to the people of Kaduna State and it is primed to play a role in this regard. It is our vision that the station will be a public service broadcaster, not a government broadcaster, that means always upholding the interest of the people of the state for development, peace and security”.

Addressing journalists after the contract signing, the Managing Director, KSMC, Ibrahim Ismaila Ahmed, disclosed that, “The contract sum for this equipment is worth 1.63 Billion naira and it has gone through all the necessary process.”

Going down memory lane he said, “We started this in 2017 when 10 companies bided for this , the bought the bid document for one million naira and we went through a rigorous process and out of it Globe broadcasting company emerge. Like I said it went through a lot of process an eventually we got the nod of the procurement monitoring council of Kaduna state to sign the contract after they have studied the contract and find out that everything was Okay and that Globe broadcasting company has the capacity to supply that kind of equipment to this new building.

“In fact because of the coronavirus, they had to review the equipment again to make sure that what they are bringing is state of the art and up to date.

“Having said that, the contract is for 36 weeks , which is about 6 months and the process will kickstart when 20 percent of the contract sum is paid to the contractor which amounts to about 320 million naira.

Ahmed noted” After this signing I will put together all the papers and continue the paper work and documentation, it will go to the procurement authority and the ministry of planning an to the Governor and then to the ministry of Finance an they will pay them. But all these process takes a minimum of one week in Kaduna state.

“So I envisage that by the first week of December, Globe broadcasting will be getting their 20 percent , and they have two weeks after that to mobilize to site.” KSMC boss said.