ADVERTISEMENT

By AZA MSUE |

Kaduna State government has disclosed that it spent N121.3billion on the health sector in the last five years to guarantee the health and wellness of all its citizens.

It explained that access to basic healthcare is not just fundamental to human development but a basic right.

The state deputy governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, who made this known yesterday at the 2021 graduation of the 3rd cohort of the Health Leadership Academy also said the investments are aimed at ensuring better outcomes in the state’s health sector.

Balarabe who was a special guest at the occasion which held virtually said, “Since 2016, the state has maintained a budgetary allocation of 16% and above for the health sector, devoting the sum of N 121.36 billion in the five years of this administration.

“The budgetary allocation has enabled the state to implement healthcare programmes, expand healthcare infrastructure, increase staff strength, expand access and improve the quality of healthcare services across all levels.

“All these point to our commitment towards guaranteeing the healthcare and wellness of our people. For us as a government, health care is not only fundamental to any human development, but a basic right for every citizen and we are committed to deliver on this.”