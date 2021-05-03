ADVERTISEMENT

BY BODE GBADEBO |

The Kaduna State government has revealed that it spends the sum of N259 million as monthly salaries for 337 political appointees in the state.

According to Governor Nasir el-Rufai via a post on his verified social media handles on Monday, the amount is part of the total monthly wage bill of N4.498bn for the month of March, 2021, adding that the figure does not include salaries of local government workers.

The governor wrote: “Components of KDSG total wage bill of N4.498bn in March 2021: N3.13bn for 31,064 civil servants and N259m for 337 political appointees.

“Payments for pension and primary healthcare staff add another N1.1bn.

“Figures do not include wages of local government staff.”