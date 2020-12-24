BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

The Executive Secretary, Kaduna State Primary Health Care Board, Hamza Abubakar, has said that Kaduna State has gotten a waiver to procure family planning (FP) commodities as demands for the commodities increase.

This development, Abubakar said has made Kaduna state the first and only state to procure family planning commodities in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Executive secretary made this known during the state primary health care board reproductive health coordinators review meeting in Kaduna.

Represented by the Director, Disease Prevention and Control, Hamza Ibrahim ikara, said that the state got the waiver due to its achievement in family planning.

According to him, the board has been creating awareness for families to understand the benefits of reproductive health service.

“We have just concluded the training of 50 midwives and nurses on life saving skills which would improve the reproductive health services”, he said.

He thanked all the development partners for supporting the Kaduna State Government, adding that the government was in full support of family planning.

Abubakar further stated that the state had activated 255 health facilities which would improve reproductive health services and family planning in the state.

Earlier, the Programme Officer, Global Initiative for Women and Children (GIWAC) PAS, Aminu Babangida, stated that the programme was aimed at discussing challenges facing family planning and how to increase modern contraceptive family planning in the state.

He noted that reproductive health coordinators from the 23 local government of the state would discuss on burning issues and the next step of action.

”If you look at the high demand from the community you discover that there is improvement in both the metropolis and rural areas.

“Development Research and Project Centre (DPRC) has supported us in advocating for state procurement of family planning commodities,” he said.

The programme was organised by GIWAC-PAS with support from the Development Research and Projects Centre, dRPC.