In a bid to achieve grassroots sports development in Kaduna State, no fewer than seven neighborhood sporting centres will be ready in the state before the end of the third quarter of this year.

The commissioner of sports development, Professor Kabiru Mato, who disclosed this, reiterated the commitment of the state government towards sports development at the grass root.

Mato, who spoke to newsmen on the sideline of the Federal Ministry of Sports North West Zonal Stakeholders meeting of directors of sports held in Kaduna on Tuesday, said his ministry was hoping to achieve construction of sports centres in densely populated areas across the state before the COVID-19 outbreak 2020 stopped it.

“We had to approach members of the National Assembly from the state and appealed to them to give the neighborhood centres in their constituencies as part of constituency projects.

“Distinguished Senator Uba Sani has already assured that he is going to establish six neighborhood centres in Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone.

“His Excellency, Governor Nasir el-Rufai also pledged to provide one neighborhood sports center in his area of private residence, Ungwan Sarki. So, we are expecting seven neighborhood sports centres before the end of the year,” he said.

He urged the North West sports directors to consider reviving school sports in their various states, stressing that sports is an integral part of our lives and must be taken very seriously.

The stakeholders meeting had in attendance directors of sports from Kaduna, Katsina, Jigawa, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi States and only that of Kano State was not in attendance.