ADVERTISEMENT

BY ISAAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Kaduna State has submitted a bid to host the 21st edition of the National Sports Festival.

A delegation from the State Ministry of Sports Development submitted the bid document for the hosting right to the Minister of youth and sports development, Chief Sunday Dare yesterday in Abuja.

The delegation was headed by the Kaduna State director of sports development, Mr. Yakubu Ibrahim.

The presentation of the bid document was in partial fulfillment of the basic requirements for states vying to stage the Nigerian Olympic Games.

The delegation feels the bid document will heighten Kaduna State’s campaign beyond mere expression of interest and justify the fact that the 2022 National Sports Festival will be in the best hands with Kaduna as the hosting state.

The document explains Kaduna State plans to deliver the most memorable and successful sports fiesta by providing the safe, serene atmosphere and world class facilities for Nigeria’s biggest sports showpiece