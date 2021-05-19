The Kaduna State government yesterday sacked lecturers and nurses in the state for withdrawing their services in compliance with the ongoing five-day warning strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to protest the mass sacking of workers in the state.

A statement issued by the governor’s special adviser on media and communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, said that the Ministry of Health had been directed to advertise vacancies for the immediate recruitment of new nurses to replace those dismissed.

According to the statement, the nurses disconnected oxygen from a two-day-old baby in an incubator at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in order to join the strike.

The statement said apart from referring the nurses involved to the Ministry of Justice to initiate prosecution, the government also announced the dismissal of all nurses below Grade Level 14 for joining in the strike, which it declared illegal.

It further noted that the state government had directed all its ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to submit their attendance registers to the head of service while Kaduna State University should submit the same to the secretary to the state government (SSG) and the commissioner for education.

Adekeye noted that salaries that could have been paid to the dismissed nurses would be given as extraordinary occupational allowances to the health workers who are at their duty posts to fill the gap of those absconding from duty.

The statement acknowledged doctors and some other categories of health workers that are trying to run public health facilities ‘’but regrets that some nurses have joined the unlawful strike and engaged in sabotage of some of our health facilities. Nurses were implicated in the forceful discharge of patients in many health facilities.’’

The government also warned that any academic staff member of aKaduna State University (KASU) that does not report for work would be dismissed.

It warned that it ‘’will not tolerate the brazen shutdown of electricity, attack on public infrastructure and buildings, locking up hospitals and forcefully discharging patients.’’

The special adviser likened the actions of the NLC to those of the bandits kidnapping and terrorising people in the state.

“Bandits illegally use arms, but the NLC is deploying mob action for exactly the same ends. Efforts to dress up criminal activity as industrial action do not change the reality of lawbreaking that has unfolded, including their persistently ignoring the prohibition against impeding essential services,’’ Adekeye said.

He reiterated that Ayuba Wabba and his senior confederates in the NLC had been “declared wanted, and will be vigorously prosecuted for violations of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, the Miscellaneous Offences and the Trade Dispute (Essential Services) Acts.”

The statement advised Wabba and his cohorts to report to the Ministry of Justice and the police headquarters.

APC Governors Urge el-Rufai, NLC To Return To Negotiating Table

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has pleaded with the NLC and the governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai to return to the negotiation table as a way of ending the ongoing industrial action in the state.

In a statement by its chairman and Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the group said it had been following unfolding development between the NLC and Kaduna State Government over the issue of rightsizing local government employees with deep concern.

It noted that all states across the nation are facing enormous challenges, especially given dwindling revenue.

It appealed to all patriotic Nigerians, including the NLC, to demonstrate more commitment toward engaging governments at all levels to address problems, adding that “this is not the time for muscle flexing”.

“Nigerians are already overstretched with many challenges. At this critical point of our democratic journey, there cannot be limits to engagement between all governments and citizens.

“Every step must therefore be taken to resolve the current faceoff between Kaduna State Government and NLC. We appeal to both the state government and NLC to return to the negotiating table.

“In particular, we want to appeal to the NLC leadership to recognise that the burden of leadership at this point is more about responding to challenges based on the honest disposition of correcting past mistakes.

“As Progressive Governors, we share the vision of Kaduna State government of reforming all our local governments to make them more efficient and consequently the pivot of critical development initiatives.

“At the same time, we want to appeal to the Kaduna State government under the leadership of our colleague, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai to take all the necessary steps to ensure the resolution of all disagreements in the larger interest of citizens in Kaduna State”, it stated.

Northern Governors Call For Dialogue

The Northern Governors Forum has added its voice in calling for calm and dialogue in resolving the ongoing face-off between the Kaduna State Government and the organised labour over purported plans by the government to right-size its workforce.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State Simon Lalong in a statement, said the Forum was concerned about the impact of the strike on the state and its citizens.

The statement ,which was signed by the director of press and public affairs, Simon Makut Macham, called for negotiation, which is a long standing dispute mechanism in labour relations.

The Northern Governors called for restraint and de-escalation of the situation to enable for amicable settlement of the issues in question.

He said this is only possible when both parties operate within the law and approved conventions in ventilating their grievances as well as avoid making comments or taking actions that will further exacerbate the situation, thereby heightening tension.

The Northern Governors’ Forum also asked the labour leaders to guard against the hijacking of its protests by hoodlums who may want to take advantage of the situation to cause destruction to lives and properties.

They also asked security agencies to also be up and doing to ensure that law and order prevail so as to protect innocent citizens.

el-Rufai Declares Wabba Wanted, Says No Going Back On Sacked Workers

But Governor el-Rufai has insisted that he will not change his stand on sacking of workers in the state.

He called on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, to report himself to the nearest police station for prosecution for economic sabotage in the state.

According to the governor, the NLC president committed an offence punishable under Miscellaneous Offences Act, adding that the state was not ready to reach any compromise with the labour union.

He restated his position when he fielded questions from journalists after an event he attended on agricultural policy launch, organised by the state’s Ministry of Agriculture, stressing that the labour union had engaged in economic sabotage and its president must be arrested.

I”Yes, you saw my Twitter handle post. They have attacked facilities and engaged in economic sabotage. That is an offence under the Miscellaneous Offences Act and we will bring him to justice.

“We are looking for him. He should report himself to the nearest police station or report to us. He will be prosecuted for economic sabotage,” el-Rufai said.

Asked if there was any compromise between the government and labour, el-Rufai said, “There is no ground for compromise. They have used their last ultimate weapon. It will not change anything; it will not change our position,” he stated.

The five-day warning strike, which entered the second day yesterday, has crippled social and economic activities in the state.

In a tweet yesterday, el-Rufai, said: “KADUNA UPDATE: Ayuba Wabba & others of @NLCHeadquarters declared wanted for economic sabotage and attacks on public infrastructure under Miscellaneous Offences Act. Anyone that knows where he is hiding should send a message to @MOJKaduna KDSG. There will be a handsome reward!” he said.

Wabba Dares el-Rufai, Leads Protest

However, despite being declared wanted by Kaduna State government and asked to report himself to the nearest police station for prosecution, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President Comrade Ayuba Wabba led another mammoth crowd of protesters in Kaduna as the strike the union declared entered second day yesterday.

The protesting workers converged on the Kaduna State NLC Secretariat as earl as 7am at where they were addressed by the NLC president and other labour leaders before commencing the procession from the Secretariat through the Independence Way and Muhammadu Buhari Way to the popular Kaduna roundabout before they were attacked by armed thugs.

Meanwhile, Comrade Wabba, in his address before the commencement of the protest, told the workers that he could confirm authoritatively that there were plans to send armed thugs to disrupt the protest. And while he was still talking, a large number of heavily armed thugs attacked the peaceful protesters at the NEPA Roundabout.

Speaking shortly after the attack which was repelled by police personnel, who fired tear gas to disperse the armed thugs, the president said, “I had earlier raised the alarm in the morning that the Kaduna State governor hired thugs to come and disrupt the process of our peaceful protest in the state.

“He has vowed to get me arrested and I am here at the major road of the state, NEPA Roundabout. Let him come and arrest me,” Wabba said, adding that “since the Kaduna State governor decided to send thugs after us, we are going nationwide to shut down the country. El-Rufai is not God and he cannot do anything. We are coming out tomorrow again.”

Meanwhile, Comrade Ayuba, in his earlier address to workers at the Secretariat, said, “We are not discussing minimum wage here alone in isolation; we are discussing the mass sacking of over 7,000 workers. I have made a point; no state in Nigeria or any employer in Nigeria has done this kind of action and we are not there to challenge the action .

‘This is the issue of making sure that workers are not thrown out of their jobs, and the issue of other conditions of service. Basically, this is the difference, and I said it clearly yesterday (Monday); if they have any state that has thrown out workers in this number in any part of the country, let them tell us.

“The question we need to ask the Kaduna governor is, have he not thrown out over 7,000 workers into the job market? The obvious answer is that they did. Have they respected the provision of section 20 of Labour Act? The obvious answer is No, so, clearly speaking, this is a different issue entirely. You cannot compare orange with stone; you can only compare apple with apple, so this is the fact of the matter that we need to tell the government.

“Every avenue also to dialogue was not put in place because the governor thought he is the Alpha and Omega; he believes that he is a tin god because he is actually overusing his powers to the detriment of the people and that is why in all the state we have visited, let us put the fact very clearly: the states we visited, when we send letters, on our arrival the chief executive will try to find out the issues and will allow room for dialogue and also a resolution through a communique.

‘In all the states we visited, from the issue of Imo state which we visited during the time of Governor Okorocha, after our action, we reached an understanding, same with Rivers state. Even before the action, we met in the night where he said this issue can be resolved and there was a far-reaching agreement.

“In Kano when he (the governor) deducted salaries, we went there and the governor personally led the negotiation; there was a written agreement and commitment to that effect, and that is the difference with this state: there is no avenue for dialogue because he (the governor) preferred it this way. That is why the action is very total; in fact, you can find out their incoherence.

“The commissioner of information said services were disrupted. We only told our workers to withdraw their services – which is legal – because they are not slaves. Under the law, any worker has the right to withdraw his service.

“The second one is the incoherence between the government agencies. The head of service came out to say that everything is working, but journalists and citizens of Kaduna know that, that is mere propaganda. They said we have sponsors, by whom?.

“We remember when we had a rally of this nature in Abuja – I was the chairperson of that rally – el-Rufai came without a shirt and a cap, entered our truck and said NLC is a credible organisation that represents the interest of Nigerians.

‘I have seen that picture trending on social media. It was posted by people who saw him in our truck, so we need to remind him that NLC is a Nigerian organisation. Every tribe, religion and political party is represented in NLC and that is why they can not divide us.

“We are a formidable Nigerian organisation, we don’t hire people. I recall the other day when we came here on Sunday, he hired 20 people. I have from an impeccable source today that they went to hire thugs to infiltrate our rally, including wearing our uniform, and that took place in the early hours of today, and already the clip has been sent down to us and we have contacted the security agencies.”

Wabba said he was reliably informed that insecurity in Kaduna was allegedly sponsored.

“I can see this and we have shared this clip to all security agencies, so they must be held responsible. Citizens must be aware of this.. We are marching union by union in single file. Every union must recognise its member. God is with us, that is why every plan has been exposed.,Every lie, propaganda has been exposed.

The Labour leader reiterated that the workers will not abandon the struggle no matter the intimidation.

“That is why this struggle is a struggle with a difference; it is a struggle that is at the core NLC value. It is at the core of international labour solidarity. It is core to all of us.

“There is no retreat, no surrender. I thank our members for coming this morning because I believe an injury to one is an injury to all; injustice to one is injustice to all. This is a foundation of Labour globally. We don’t hire people; it is them that hire people and that is why every union has a name.

“In 2017 an S.A. media to the government came with a thug and that person was apprehended and handed over to the police and we are insisting that he should be prosecuted. It is the same situation now. We cannot be tired because whatever God has hands in will be perfected. We will also pray that they will be exposed and we have asked all Nigerian workers to be on their knees to expose this crop of political elite,” he said.

