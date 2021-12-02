The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (KADSUBEB), on Wednesday, said the Board will dismiss 233 teachers who presented fake certificates during their recruitment exercise.

Addressing a news conference in Kaduna, chairman of KADSUBEB, Tijjani Abdullahi, said the affected teachers’ files will be forwarded to the state Ministry of Justice to initiate their prosecution for forgery.

He noted that the Board will continue to check the integrity of the certificates presented by teachers to ensure that the teaching profession is not devalued by impostors.

Abdullahi further said that, the names of the 233 teachers found to have presented fake certificates will be uploaded on the website of the Kaduna State government.

The KADSUBEB chairman also said the Board will soon be conducting another competency test for teachers.

“When the Kaduna State Government recruited 25,000 new teachers after the 2017 competency test, it made clear that it will continue to assess its teachers both for their own improvement and for better delivery of learning outcomes for pupils.

“As part of its responsibility to ensure that all teachers actually have the qualifications they presented, the Board launched a certificate verification exercise in April 2021. The major objective of this exercise was to ensure that all our teachers have the requisite credentials that constitute the basic qualifications for employment as teachers.

“So far, the Board has verified 451 certificates by contacting the institutions that awarded the certificates. Nine of the 13 institutions contacted have responded, as at today.

“The responses from the institutions show that 233 teachers presented fake certificates. This represents 51% of the 451 certificates on which responses have been received from the awarding institutions. One institution disowned 212 of these 233 fake certificates,” he said.

The KADSUBEB boss added: “The Board will dismiss the 233 teachers who presented these fake certificates, while their files will be forwarded to the Ministry of Justice to initiate prosecution for forgery. As part of our duty of transparency, the names of the 233 teachers found to have presented fake certificates will be uploaded on the website of the Kaduna State Government today.”