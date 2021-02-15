BY NONYE EKWENUGO

Kaduna State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) now has a new set of executive committee with Comrade Isaiah Kemje Benjamin and Okpani Jacob Onjewu Dickson re-elected as chairman and secretary respectively for another term of three years.

The new executives inaugurated were; Comrade Isaiah Benjamin of LEADERSHIP Newspapers (Chairman), Shehu Usman Abdulahi of Nagarta Radio (Vice Chairman), Okpani Jacob Onyewu Dickson of New Nigerian Newspapers (Secretary) and Abimaje Moses of AIT (Assistant Secretary).

Others are Stella Kabruk Solomon of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Welfare Officer, Dari Idris of Radio Nigeria as Financial Secretary and Mike James of Desert Herald (Treasurer).

The inauguration held yesterday at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna under the electoral chairmanship of Joseph Jide Bodunde attracted several dignitaries and key stakeholders from the sports sector in the state.

According to the electoral committee chairman, “Following the successful screening of candidates into various positions of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Kaduna Chapter 2021 election, and without any objections, the candidates are hereby returned elected”.