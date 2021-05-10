Governor Nasir El-Rufai has said that Kaduna State Executive Council has approved plans to establish Municipals Authorities in Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan to manage these cities as organic entities and improve the delivery of social services.

El-Rufai, who made this known when the Emir of Jema’a, Alhaji Muhammadu Isa Muhammadu and his Emirate Council paid him a thank you visit, said that a bill to that effect has been forwarded to the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

‘’We hope that when we do that, the delivery of social services in our cities will improve. In the last six years, we have tried to get these services delivered through the local government councils,” he explained.

The governor said that the division of these major cities across local governments imposes limitations in their management, adding that this compels the state government to take on what should be local responsibilities to get these cities running.

Governor El-Rufai disclosed that the establishment of these municipal authorities will not affect the existence of any of the 23 local government councils in the state.

Rather, the urban local governments will be members of the boards of the municipal authorities covering their areas with clear lines of cooperation and responsibility, he added.

The Emir of Jema’a , Alhaji Muhammadu Isa Muhammadu thanked Kaduna State Government for investing substantially in the construction of roads and a modern market in Kafanchan and for generally transforming the town into a modern one.

The Emir commended Governor Nasir El-Rufai for changing Kaduna state in terms of infrastructural development.

Last October, the Kafanchan component of the Urban Renewal Programme was flagged off and the project includes the reconstruction and expansion of 26.3 kilometre roads at the cost of N12.8 billion.

According to the Managing Director of Kaduna Roads Agency(KADRA), Engr Mohammed Lawal Magaji, 18 roads will be expanded and reconstructed while three major roads will be dualized.