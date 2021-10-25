Kaduna State is to host SHAHZADI Football Academy the inter state cup competition from November 30, 2021 to climax January 3, 2022 , the chairman of the organising committee, Alhaji Usman Abubakar Shaba, has disclosed.

Speaking to sports writers in Kaduna, Shaba said no fewer than 32 teams from across the states are expected to participate in the football fiesta where talents are expected to be discovered.

He said, so far, registration has commenced with the sales of forms which could be obtained at the Maisamari Youth Soccer Association (MYSA), Ahmadu Bello Stadium (ABS).

He further informed that teams will be expected to cater for their accommodation and feeding during the period of the matches.

“Closing date for the sales of forms is 20th while the draws will be held on the 25th and the matches to commence on November 30, 2021 .

“At the end of the competition, the winners are expected to go home with the sum of N500,000 while the runners up and 3rd place teams will smile home with N300,000 and N200,000 respectively.

“All the matches will be played at the Kaduna Township Stadium and the Ahmadu Bello Stadium within the stipulated period all things being equal.”.

The organizers disclosed that the competition will have scouts on ground to identify talents that will be groomed for national and international engagements.