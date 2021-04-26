Abdallah Yunus Abdallah |

Kaduna State got 356 points and was ranked first in the 2019 Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) Accountability Index which was published in the year 2020.

The Commissioner of Finance, Alhaji Muhammad Bashir Saidu who made this known at the ministerial briefing which took place at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, also said that the state scored 72.7% in the assessment.

Commissioners and heads of agencies present reports of their activities in the previous year in a ministerial briefing, which is either chaired by Governor Nasir El-Rufai or the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe every year.

The Commissioner also said that Kaduna state is the ‘’first in the federation to develop and publish an Arrears Clearance Framework. The first to adopt a Risk- Based Audit approach to auditing with an amendment to the Law in progress.

Alhaji Bashir also said that the ministry had an Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) target of N2.27 billion and was able to rake in N13.08 billion, exceeding its target by 577.06%

‘’Kaduna State also achieved some of the required Development Linked Indicators (DLIs) in the World Bank States Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) Programme-for-Results,’’ he said, adding that this earned N8,938,000,000 ($24.1 Million) for the state in 2020.

Bashir further said that the ‘’Ministry of Finance established a new helpdesk unit, query and enquiries, to attend to all payments and contracts related issues.’’

“The unit is responsible for the online payment tracker of the Ministry. This is to ensure seamless, more accessible and more efficient service delivery to the public,’’ he added.