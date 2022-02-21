The Administrator of Kaduna Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Hafiz Bayero has promised that the 44th edition of Kaduna International Trade Fair which will hold in 2023, will be better organized than all previous ones.

The Administrator who met with officials of Kaduna Chambers of Commerce and Industries, Mines and Agriculture (KADCIMMA) last week, disclosed that they came to give him an update on the preparations of the 43th edition of the Trade Fair which commences on February 25.

Malam Hafiz further said that their discussions also centred on how to not only make subsequent fairs more successful but to put the Trade Fair Complex to better use ‘’instead of allowing to lay fallow for the rest of the year.’’

According to him, the Trade Fair Complex will bring revenue and create jobs if it is managed properly, adding that it boasts of modern edifices that can be put into a variety of uses, adding that KADIPA is already talking to many investors in that regard.

He promised that Kaduna state will provide the necessary security and other forms of support through the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Technology to ensure a successful 43rd International Trade Fair, adding that companies from Ireland, Morocco and Tunisia, are expected to participate.

The Administrator also mentioned regular participating countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, India and neighbouring West African countries like Ghana, Gambia, Niger, Mali, Senegal, and Egypt, as having indicated interest to be at the fair.

