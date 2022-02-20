Officials of Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Authority (KASTLEA), on Sunday morning, narrowly escaped being lynched when an angry mob attacked them for allegedly causing an accident involving a trailer loaded with flour in Kaduna.

Although the officials escaped unhurt, their vehicle left behind was almost set ablazed save for the quick intervention of the police.

The incident, which occurred at the popular station market roundabout in Kaduna metropolis, caused a slight traffic gridlock in the area.

According to the driver of the truck who won’t give his name, he was coming from Lagos before the incident in Kaduna.

“I noticed the KASTLEA vehicle was behind me pursuing me and all of a sudden it ran into my front and I had to suddenly matched the brake which led to the truck of the trailer turning because of the heavy load,” he narrated.

The angry mob, which felt unhappy with the action of the KASTLEA officials that led to the accident, wasted no time in attacking the officials who took to their heels abandoning their vehicle.

When our correspondent arrived the scene of the accident, no KASTLEA official was on ground except for their shattered vehicle being protected by policemen.

It would be recalled that recently, KASTLEA officials beat a motor boy to death in Kaduna while another viral video shows them engaging in physical fight with motorists, an action condemned in strong terms by the leadership of the State traffic enforcement agency.