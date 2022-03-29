The Senate has called on the Army and Airforce to, as a matter of urgency, bombard terrorist enclaves with a view to restoring peace and stability in the country.

The call was made on Tuesday as part of resolutions reached, following a point of order raised on “the continuing attacks on ommunities and public facilities in Kaduna State.”

The point of order was raised by Senator Uba Sani (Kaduna Central).

The lawmaker, noted that terrorists have in recent times stepped up attacks on some communities and public facilities in Kaduna State.

According to him, “the latest attacks by these murderous elements took place in some communities in Giwa Local Government, namely Angwan Sarki Yahya, Tashar Shari, Bare-Bari, Tsaunin Natal, Dillalai, Durumi and Jatin Kanwa, all on Yakawada Ward.

“Other places affected include Kaya community, Mai kyauro and Fatika. They killed 50 persons and kidnapped o 100 people. They also made strategic roads in Giwa Local Government no go areas.

“Not done with their devilish acts, they made an attempt to penetrate the Kaduna International Airport.

“Although the attack was foiled by vigilant security operatives, one person lost his life. When people were trying to come to grips with a week-long wanton destruction of lives and property, the terrorists struck again.”

He bemoaned the attacks by bandits on a Kaduna bound train carrying over 970 passengers around Kateri – Rijana axis in Kaduna, just a few kilometers to the Rigasa Train Station in Igabi Local Government Area of the State.

“The train derailed after the first wave of attacks. Grenades and RPG were used. They rained bullets on all the coaches. Some passengers were killed, while many sustained bullet wounds.

“There are reports that some of the passengers were abducted. The terrified passengers only breathed a sigh of relief when security agencies arrived and secured the train and the area. It’s been a reign of undiluted terror”, Senator Sani said.

He noted that, “these latest attacks are aimed at instilling fear in the people and destroying the economies of our local communities.

“It is disheartening that these enemies of the people are getting emboldened by the day. They are becoming more brazen. These blood cuddling vampires have no regard for human life. They have no place in a civilized society.”

He expressed concern that the unrelenting attacks calls to question the strategies and tactics being adopted by our security forces.

“We expected that with the declaration of bandits as terrorists by a court of competent jurisdiction, they will be degraded in no time.

“This appears not to be happening. The security forces must reassess their strategies and come up with workable and effective solutions to the menace of terrorists in Kaduna State”, he added.

Sani observed that the forests where the terrorists hold sway are not impregnable, adding that, “a comprehensive operational plan, executed with high sense of professionalism and responsibility, total commitment on the part of our security forces and the support and cooperation of the local communities will rid Kaduna State forests of these murderous elements.”

He explained that the advocacy for creation of State Police would bring law enforcement closer to the people.

“Effective gathering of intelligence and sustained security operations at the local level will make life uncomfortable for terrorists.

“They will have no operational base; and Once again draw the attention of the Federal Government, particularly security agencies comprising the Nigerian Police, the Nigerian Army and other relevant security agencies to the grave security situation in Kaduna State and other states of the federation,” he said.

Contributing, Senator Gabriel Suswam lamented that Kaduna had become the new theatre of insecurity.

He said the lingering activities of terrorists in the state makes it imperative for the appropriate authorities to take decisive action.

The lawmaker attributed the inability by the military to curtail growing incidents of terrorism to “a clear failure of leadership.”

On his part, Senator Danjuma La’ah, said if the security situation in the country is not nipped in the bud, political leaders would become the main targets of terrorists.

The Senate, accordingly, in its resolutions, urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to declare full scale war against terrorists, so as to fully secure all our national territory from them in whatever guise.

It urged the Army and the Air Force to carry out sustained bombardment of terrorist enclaves with a view to flushing them out and restoring peace and stability to our communities.

The Senate further directed security agencies to always take steps to prevent the occurrence of similar incidence in the future.

It added that the Military should, as a matter of urgency, monitor the construction and inhabitants of new shanty buildings around the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja.

The chamber urged the relevant agencies of government to step up their information gathering mechanism to, forestall these incessant attacks.

It also called on the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant government agencies to assist the affected communities with relief materials.

The chamber, urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movements to security operatives.

The Senate, thereafter, held a minute silence to mourn the deceased in Monday’s attacks.

It condoled the families of the victims of the attacks and the government and people of Kaduna State.