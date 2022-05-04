The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has kept mum over the alleged swap of detained terrorists for victims of Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

On March 28, 2022, terrorists bombed the Abuja to Kaduna train, killing about nine and abducting unspecified number of passengers.

The victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack had spent over a month with the terrorists without any hope insight for their rescue.

President Muhamamadu Buhari had recently charged the service chiefs to ensure the release of the victims but two weeks after, no progress has been made.

The director of Defence Media Operations Major General Benard Onyeuko when contacted said he will get back to our correspondent but did not as of the time of filing this report last night.

He simply said, “I will get back to you.”