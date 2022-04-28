Kidnapped passengers of the 28th March, 2022 Abuja-Kaduna bound train have spent 30 days in captivity.

At least, 70 of the passengers were abducted by bandits who took them to an unknown camp. The bandits also killed nine of the passengers.

Although, Kaduna State government has assisted families of those killed during the attack with N2 million each and those who sustained varying degrees of injuries with N5250,000 each, the families of the kidnapped victims have accused the government of not doing enough to secure the release of their loved ones who are still with the abductors for the past 39 days.

One of the two pregnant women among the kidnapped passengers gave birth in the terrorists’ custody last weekend.

Aside the woman with seven-month-old pregnancy earlier reported to be due for cesarean session (CS), another woman with eight-month-old pregnancy as at the time of the attack, gave birth last weekend and the terrorists brought their medical personnel to attend to her, it was gathered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the families of the kidnapped passengers have written to the National Security Adviser (NSA) requesting for a formal medium of communication on their relatives’ status report.

The letter was jointly signed by Aliyu Mahmood, Idayat Yusuf, Aminu Othman and Dr. Baaba Muhammed for the victims families.

Part of the letter reads “We the families of victims of the Nigerian Railway corporation train attack Ak9 departing from Abuja on 28th of March 2022 to Rigasa Kaduna have come together on behalf of the victims that are in captivity.

“We write to express our concern that there is no representation from government to communicate with us on the status of our loved ones. Even though we know the information may be of confidential nature, but none the less families need to be reassured and be carried along in a safe manner to ensure their release from captivity safely.

“We humbly request for your facilitation to ensure that the federal government is in touch with the victims’ families”.

The representatives of the victims’ families provided a telephone number with which they could be reached.

The terrorists had earlier on Tuesday released photographs of the kidnapped passengers.