First Bank of Nigeria Ltd has been applauded for its unflinching support for sports sponsorship in the country over the years.

The commendation followed the success of the sixth edition of the Nigerian Derby, an international Horse Racing Competition held in Kaduna.

Satisfied with the outcome of the event, chairman, Kaduna Turf Club, Mohammed Lawal Ibrahim, commended First Bank for throwing its weight behind the championship, saying the financial institution’s support contributed immensely to the success of the championship.

While urging the Bank to continue to play its leading role in sports sponsorship, Ibrahim said their effort has greatly helped in building peace, development and growing tourism in the country.

Nigerien rider, Chinada Mammam, outpaced other competitors in the championship to scoop most of the trophies at stake.

Riding a local breed horse, Mammam outran other riders from Nigeria, Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Chad Republic to win the N1m star prize in the Governor’s Cup, leaving Buhu Mamane and Hadju Husseini in the second and third position respectively.

Mammam who was the star rider of the competition also outclassed his fellow competitors in the special Upper Class Division A, raced over 12-Furlongs.

The high flying Nigerien athlete however lost out in the Coronation Cup, Taloun A, Upper Class Division to Muka Boyi who won in the category, while Kamilu Joke came second. Mammam finished third position while Kanta Mataye also from Niger Republic completed the top 4 winners in the category.

Kanta Umar won the Presidents Cup in the thoroughbred breed B-Open Division and its attached cash prize of N1m.

The 6th Nigerian Derby International Horse Racing Championship was put together as part of the programmes put together to celebrate the coronation and first year anniversary of the Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Nuhu Bamali.