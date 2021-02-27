BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

The logo of a rebranded Kaduna United Football Club was unveiled yesterday, with several local and international stakeholders witnessed the ceremony in Kaduna.

Performing the unveiling, Kaduna State has commissioner for sports development, Professor Kabiru Mato, said the state government will give the club all the necessary support needed to excel.

The commissioner who was represented by director of sports, Alhaji Yakubu Ibrahim, congratulated the club chairman for the efforts of rebirthing Kaduna United.

He said they have been going through pressures from fans all over the state over the absence of Kaduna United from the league and expressed optimism that the club will do well in its second coming.

In his remarks, chairman of the club, Hon. Mukhtar Baloni, said that the new management is made up of vibrant youth and are out to make a statement in Nigerian league.

He commended the management of the club for converting visions to physical reality.

“We all know what is happening around us, the city is witnessing a rebirth and we decided on rebirth of the club. It is for all of us and your prayers and support are needed for it to succeed,” he said.

He thanked the state SWAN chairman, Comrade Isaiah Kemje Benjamin, for asking that players should be recruited on merit and pledged that they will not interfere with coaches’ decisions vowing that they will make the recruitment process of players impartial and strictly on merit.