Kaduna State Government has disclosed that 343 people have been killed as a result of banditry, communal clashes, violent attacks and reprisals from July to September 2021 and the highest number of fatalities were frim Southern Kaduna Senatorial District.

The Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan made this known while presenting the Kaduna State Security Incidents Report for the Third Quarter of 2021, at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House. Mr Aruwan disclosed that out the number of people who lost their lives during the period under review, ‘’Southern Kaduna Senatorial District recorded 193 deaths in the third quarter, (representing) over 56% of the total.’’

The commissioner explained that the high casualty rate in Southern Kaduna Senatorial District ‘’is largely made up of victims of violent attacks and reprisals in Zangon Kataf, Kaura and Kauru local government areas.’’ He pointed out that ‘’these areas witnessed series of clashes early in the year, which spiralled into a succession of increasingly deadly communal and inter-ethnic attacks across the three LGAs’’ According to him, Zangon Kataf local government had the highest number of deaths out of the three area councils with 114, followed by Kaura which recorded 45 and Kauru where 19 people died.

Aruwan also disclosed that there were 130 deaths in Kaduna Central Senatorial District, representing 38% of the total number of 343, adding that the deaths occurred at Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, Chikun and Kajuru local governments. The commissioner further said that Chikun local government recorded the highest number of deaths of 37, followed by Igabi local government where 29 people died, Giwa local government which recorded 27 and Birnin Gwari which had 25, as well as Kajuru which had seven deaths. The Security Report showed that the Northern Senatorial District recorded 20 deaths in the third quarter, representing 6% of the 343 people who died.

The Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs also said that 830 people were kidnapped in the third quarter, with Kaduna Central Senatorial District accounting for 732, which is about 88% of the total. According to him, all the deaths in Kaduna Central Senatorial District occurred in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, Chikun and Kajuru local government areas. ‘’Chikun LGA had 243 citizens kidnapped, Birnin Gwari LGA 143, while 132 citizens were kidnapped from Kajuru LGA. Igabi LGA had 106 kidnapped, while 98 persons were kidnapped from Giwa LGA,’’ he added.

Aruwan pointed out that the Southern Senatorial District recorded 51 kidnapped persons, with Kachia local government having the highest number of 28. The commissioner further said that ‘’the Northern Senatorial District recorded 47 kidnapped persons, with 16 of these from Zaria LGA,’’ adding that ‘’in total, 222 women and 179 minors were kidnapped in the third quarter across the state.’’