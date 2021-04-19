ADVERTISEMENT

The Executive Secretary of Kaduna State Pension Bureau, Professor Salamatu Isah, has said that the verification of pensioners which started on April 14, is ongoing and will last for nine weeks. A statement signed by the Executive Secretary further said that pensioners who did their verification from 2015 to date, should come with evidence of previous verifications.

According to Prof Isah, pensioners participating in the verification exercise should ensure they come along with all the necessary documents, which include letters of first appointment, letters of permanent and pensionable appointment. The statement also said that pensioners are expected to bring along their confirmation letters, last promotion letters and records of service as well as computation sheets. The Executive Secretary also said that they should come with their primary school leaving certificates, secondary school leaving certificates and their highest qualification certificates for the exercise.

The pensioners are to also bring their birth certificates or age declarations, Local Government registration Identity cards, proof of Identity of two relatives, Public Service Numbers, National Identity Numbers, Bank Verification Numbers, account numbers and account names. The Pension Bureau said that pensioners can log on to www. kdsg.gov.ng for more information.