The Executive Secretary of Kaduna State Pension Bureau, Professor Salamatu Isah has said that payment for outstanding pensions, gratuities and death benefits of retired civil servants under the Defined Benefit Scheme will commence today. Professor Isah said that Kaduna State Government has released the sum of N1.2 billion for both state and local government retirees for batches 12 and 13 respectively.

It will be recalled that the Malam Nasir El-Rufai administration inherited Defined Benefit Scheme pension liabilities of over N15 billion from the previous government and has paid over N13 billion. In addition, the present government has paid over N13 billion benefits to the beneficiaries of the current Contributory Pension Scheme.

Speaking on today’s payment, the Executive Secretary further said that the notices had already been passed on to the Overseers of all the 23 local government areas in the state and the Pension Desk Officers. According to her, the list of beneficiaries has also been widely circulated both in the mainstream and social media, adding that beneficiaries are aware of the payment which will commence today. Prof Isah said that the bureau will also publish list of unclaimed benefits for those whose next-of[1]kins are not aware of the exercise.

Kaduna State Pension Bureau advised the retirees and representatives of the deceased to come along with vital documents for verification. Professor Isah said that the required documents include Death Certificate for the deceased and Next of kin affidavit, adding that these documents are for deceased retirees only. The beneficiaries should also come with valid means of identification like drivers’ license, National Identity Card or International Passport and other acceptable documents, she added.

According to the Executive Secretary, the pensioners are expected to also present their employment letter, affirmation of retirement, Personal Sub-Head Number (PSN) and Bank Details as well as passport photographs.