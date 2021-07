Some youths on the platform of Southern Kaduna Peoples Union yesterday protested the killings in Kaduna State.

Many of them said kidnapping which had become frequent along the Abuja-Kaduna road had spread to their state.

They urged Nigerians to speak up against this, saying it could reach anyone’s area tomorrow.

The youths took to the streets of the federal capital territory (FCT) after converging on Unity Fountain.