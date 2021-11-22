The Administrator of Kafanchan Municipal Authority, Mrs Phoebe Sukai Yayi, has called for collaborative efforts of all stakeholders in the community to achieve development.

Mrs Yayi who made the appeal during a familiarization tour of her municipal area, noted that cooperation, collaborative efforts of all, within and outside the area will also boost revenue generation.

Speaking at the palaces of the various traditional rulers in Kaura local government area, the administrator promised that the Kafanchan Municipal Authority will pay adequate attention to the construction of roads, modern markets, motor parks, hospitals and schools.

Mrs Yayi also said that Kafanchan Municipal Authority will also look into the possibility of developing tourists sites among other things.

The administrator appealed for support and cooperation from the traditional rulers of the area to ensure the success of government’s programmes and policies.

Responding, the Chief of Moro’a, Mallam Tagwai Sambo who spoke through the Magajin Garin Moro’a, Mr Danladi Nache called for the development of the Kajim river to serve as a tourists site.

While appreciating the government for executing numerous projects in the chiefdom, he also appealed for the completion of abandoned ones.

On his part, the Agwam Takad, Mr Tobias Nkom Wada, pointed out that there is a huge deposit of clay in his chiefdom, adding that government should woo investors to establish ceramic industries.