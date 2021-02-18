BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

National leadership of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has expressed support for Senate call to declare a state of emergency on security in Nigeria following the reported abduction of students and teachers of Government Science Secondary School, Kagara Niger State.

The Union, in a statement signed by its secretary general, Dr Mike Ike Ene expressed concerned over the increasing state of insecurity across the country where attacks on soft target such as schools are fast becoming danger spot for bandit and other criminal elements in Nigeria.

“NUT is alarmed by this brazen attack which has left a number of families and relatives distressed.

“We call on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency declare a state of emergency on security situation in the country. The current strategy deployed by our security agencies fall short of expectation considering that the Kagara abduction has just occurred while the nation is yet to fully contend with the December, 2020 abduction of students in Government Science Secondary School Kankara Katsina state.

“Such criminal elements have no place in a civilized society such as Nigeria. The federal government must deploy the full weight of our Nations security apparatus to ensure the safe return of our abducted students and teachers.”

The union also stressed the need to take steps to completely eliminate all forms of security threats to our schools. “We wish to reiterate that teaching and learning can only be guaranteed in an atmosphere of safety and security.

“It has become imperative for all tiers of government to put all hands on deck. We therefore call on state governments to use part of their security voters to employ alternate security service to complement existing security agencies in policing our schools.”