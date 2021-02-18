By Royal Ibeh,

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has condemned the attack on Government Science College In Kagara, Niger State, by armed men, while calling for the immediate releasing of the missing children.

It would be recalled that an undisclosed number of students were reportedly abducted in a raid by suspected armed bandits on the Government Science College Kagara in Niger state, on Tuesday Night, February 16.

In a press statement, made available to LEADERSHIP, UNICEF Nigeria Representative, Peter Hawkins said the Organization condemns in the strongest possible terms any attack on a school and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of any children who may be missing, and their safe return to their families.

Hawkins said, “UNICEF is aware of reports that armed men attacked the Government Science College in Kagara, in Niger State, Nigeria. According to unconfirmed reports, many students are unaccounted for, though it is not yet clear how many.

“UNICEF is deeply concerned about these reported acts of violence. Attacks on schools are a violation of children’s rights. Children should feel safe at home and at school at all times – and parents should not need to worry for the safety of their children when they send them off to school in the morning.

“We acknowledge the efforts being taken by the Government of Nigeria for the safe return of any missing children.”