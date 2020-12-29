By our Correspondents |

The remains of the founder/chairman of the LEADERSHIP Group, publishers of LEADERSHIP, NATIONAL ECONOMY and the first Hausa Daily in Nigeria – LEADERSHIP Ayau – late Sam Nda-Isaiah were yesterday interred in Abuja after days of stirring tributes from prominent Nigerians across the country.

Eminent Nigerians, including President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, former presidents of Nigeria, state governors, business associates, friends, politicians, institutions, agencies of government and groups, among others, paid glowing tributes in honour of the late Nda-Isaiah.

The solemn event which took place at the Gudu Cemetery in the nation’s capital was attended by handful of persons, including family members, friends, business associates and staff of the late serial entrepreneur in line with federal government restriction on public gatherings.

The Archbishop of Abuja-based Supernatural Love Ministry, Dr. Calvin Antoza, who led the graveside funeral service, pointed out that death is a reality that will happen to everybody.

While praying for the family and the soul of the late Nda-Isaiah to receive eternal rest, the cleric reminded those at the burial ground that all were made from dust and shall return to dust.

He said, “I know this year has been a tough one for many people. The pandemic has been ravaging all over the world but our God has always given us an assurance that when we trust in him and we rely on him, he will help us to navigate through the difficulties of life and even overcome some of these things that happen to us.”

Antoza was assisted by Bishop Edwin Musa Jarumai and Bishop Habu Dawaki, all of the Supernatural Love Ministry, while Rev George Moses offered the closing prayer.

The funeral was attended by a former minister of Agriculture and chairman of the Arewa Cosultative Forum (ACF), Chief Audu Ogbeh; representative of the Chief of Army Staff/Chief of Military-Civil Affairs, Major General H.I. Bature; chairman, TACK Agro and Chemicals, Mr. Thomas Etuh; and the national coordinator, Initiative for Peoples Rebirth (IPR), Major General Henry Ayoola (rtd), among others.

The late Sam Nda-Isaiah, 58, who died on Friday, December 11, 2020 after a brief illness, was a pharmacist, serial entrepreneur, media mogul and an astute politician.

He also held the traditional title of Kakaki Nupe, spokesperson of the Nupe people, among several other traditional titles.

Although he trained as a pharmacist, Sam, as he was fondly called by friends and associates, adopted journalism as his profession and earned a mark for himself having founded the LEADERSHIP Newspaper titles, National Economy and AYAU, the first daily Hausa newspaper.

He was also a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a political platform he contested for the presidential ticket in 2014.

The media mogul is survived by his aged mother, wife, children and siblings.

He Was Going To Revolutionise Agriculture Sector, Pharmaceutical Industry – Ogbeh

Meanwhile, speaking in an interview with journalists shortly after the funeral, a former minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Innocent Ogbeh, stated that before the late Nda-Isaiah’s death, he had gone into big projects in agriculture and the pharmaceutical industry.

Ogbeh, who currently chairs the apex socio-political group in the North, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), described the late Nda-Isaiah as a very close relative.

He said, “Each time he came to me we kept talking about the country’s problems, our hope and dreams, problems confronting Nigeria now and the future, especially when it comes to the issue of economy and politics.

“Sam Nda-Isaiah had big ideas. He was even particularly interested in agriculture which I’m particularly interested in as well and he was going into big projects in agriculture and he was also going into a major project in pharmacy and generic drug. He set up a committee which President Muhammadu Buhari made me the chairman to touch base with India and China, bringing raw materials for manufacturers in this country.

“We were working on that before I left the cabinet and we were hoping to continue. Now, that is not to be but it is very depressing that this thing happened, just that we have no way of controlling the will of God. So we first thank all Nigerians who showed sympathy and we pray for the family and for the LEADERSHIP Newspaper”.

He Left A Good Legacy – Ayoola

Also speaking after the funeral, a former Commander, Special Task Force of OPERATION SAFE HAVEN in Jos, Plateau State and now national coordinator, Initiative for Peoples Rebirth (IPR), Major General Henry Ayoola (rtd), said the late Nda-Isaiah left a good and enduring legacy.

“He was a man that was highly endowed, who used all of that to benefit humanity. You can see so many lives that he has touched. My prayer is that God should take care of the family he has left behind and fill his vacuum,” General Ayoola said.

His Death A Tragedy – Okpere

For his part, the vice president of LEADERSHIP Holdings and former group managing director of LEADERSHIP Group, Mr. Mike Okpere, described the death of Sam Nda-Isaiah as a tragic one.

Okpere said he had known the late Nda-Isaiah for over 30 years.

He said, “To me personally it was a tragic death. I have known him for upward of 30 years. We met way back in Kaduna after he left Pfizer. We shared an office and went our different ways and came back together much later in life.

“Sam was an ebullient man, very versatile, well read, a serial entrepreneur, all combined into one. He had a set belief also about politics, talking about how and the direction the country should move, and a whole lot of other things. So it is a tragic loss.

“For the organisation, LEADERSHIP Group, it is tragic also because he was a visionary who was setting the pace. Some of us are technical in nature and supported his vision”.

He added that even though the chairman of LEADERSHIP Group had passed on at a time the company and the country needed him most, those he left behind have plans to keep his vision flying.

Okpere added: “I am the Vice Chairman of LEADERSHIP Group, and it is our plan that his vision will not be allowed to die. We have buried him today; subsequently what will happen is that we will sit down and restructure some of the organisations, reposition them and chart the way forward.

“But we can assure everybody, all our business partners and friends that the vision has come to stay. We believe with support we will have a stronger brand. The businesses will be more professionally run and made stronger, and I think we should be able to achieve our heart desire,” he said.

He Has Left A Vacuum Difficult To Fill – Cousin

Also speaking, the late chairman’s cousin, Barr Thomas Kato, in eulogising the deceased, said the extended family received the news of his demise with rude shock, adding that the late Nda-Isaiah left a vacuum that is difficult to fill.

“In fact I am very short of words to express my shock over what happened. It was a rude shock to us in the entire family due to his very untimely exit. The vacuum he has left is difficult to fill, but we only pray that God raises another person for us in the family, an Iroko that would shield the entire family.

“We are doing our best possible to bring the family together so as to even be stronger than when he was alive. That is what we are working towards, and by the grace of God, I believe we will achieve more together,” Kato added.

He Was A giant Among Men – Ndayebo

A former commissioner for Information in Niger State, Mallam Danladi Ndayebo, said that the late publisher would be remembered for his tenacity and distinction as well as his achievements as one of the most successful newspaper publishers in the country.

In a statement made available to journalists in Minna yesterday, Ndayebo who was a pioneer staff of the Newspaper said the late Nda-Isaiah left behind a formidable newspaper organization after presiding over some of the most exciting moments in journalism.

He said Mr Nda-Isaiah consistently sought to align the interests of his newspaper with the long-term, best interests of the Nigerian state and people.

Ndayebo described the late publisher as a Giant Amongst Men who was well-known for his readiness to speak his mind on burning issues; always giving the benefit of his insights as to how the Nigerian society can be made to work for both government and individuals.

The former commissioner of Information said it is a fitting tribute to Nda-Isaiah’s personal qualities and devotion, that by the time he passed away a fortnight ago, he had become a role model, and a major inspiration – not only to the journalists who worked with him, but to young Nigerians from all walks of life.

He said the late publisher who held the traditional title of Kakaki Nupe was a serial entrepreneur who was always looking for opportunities to expand the portfolio of his investments, adding that Sam Nda-Isaiah saw the success of one project as building blocks for yet another venture.

The statement said Nda-Isaiah was a great networker and a formidable presence in the Nigerian political and social circles who left behind a legacy of a true nationalist, an incorruptible newspaperman and a fierce defender of freedom of the Press and the public’s right to know.

TRIBUTES FROM…

