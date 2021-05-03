BY ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, Kano

A member of the presidential steering committee on alternate school programme committee and member representing Bodinga Dange Shuni and Tureta federal constituency Hon Shehu Balarabe Kakale, has said that Nigeria cannot afford to harbour over 13million out of school children any longer.

Kakale made the observation in his remarks at the official flag off of absorption of 300 almajiris into conventional system by Al ummah Development Foundation (ADF) held at Kano Emir’s Palace, yesterday.

According to Kakale the “so-called out of school children are indeed not out of school,” noting that the nation deliberately refused to recognise the non-conventional schools despite their number and population.

He said that was why President Muhammadu Buhari came up with the presidential steering committee to work out modalities on how these children would be captured so that none of them will be left out in the scheme of things.

Kakale said the House of Representatives had recently dedicated one whole day and deliberated on the issue of out of school children due to the importance attached to it.

He said the system will give opportunity to almajirai, artisans, traders, nomads, motor parks, and street children to gain access to education wherever they are in Nigeria.

He said Al ummah Development Foundation (ADF) should be commended for coming up with a down to earth approach on how to reform the non-formal education system, adding that their work is directly complementing the task of the presidential steering committee.

On his part, the consultant of Al ummah Development Foundation (ADF) Barrister Ibrahim Wayya said that the group decided to start with 300 non formal students as a pilot scheme and were drawn from Wudil, Kabo and Gaya local government areas.

Barrister Wayya said the ADF is centrally looking at moral reforms and progress in agriculture and technical expertise.

He said their intervention programmes is designed to mitigate further decline and offer practical solutions that accelerates positive education revival in Northern Nigeria.

According to Wayya, ADF had also observed that sound moral conduct was behind the previous successes of Muslims in Nigeria, adding that Islam is key to restoring reform and progress in Muslim societies.

“ ADF has developed a reform mechanism to transform almajirai and redundant youths by providing almajirai in tsangaya schools with proper Islamic scholarship,” he said.

He called on the well to do in the society to rally round the ADF so as to streamline the non-formal schools into conventional ones.