Senate chief whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has commended Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for his infrastructural revolution in the state.

Kalu spoke at the 2020 Sun Newspapers Award ceremony held at the Eko Hotel, Lagos at the weekend.

He said, “I have taken official and unguided tours of projects up to Opobo Town. It is quite amazing that Governor Wike is doing so much. I am a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the truth must be told that Governor Wike is doing well.”

The senator also lauded Wike for his courage to speak the truth to power in the country.

Kalu who is also the publisher of The Sun Newspapers described Wike as “my good friend who has not allowed political differences to separate us.”

He added that Governor Wike’s choice as The Sun Man of the Year was well deserved.

Also, the minister of sports and youth development, Sunday Dare, praised the Rivers governor for his statesmanship and apolitical posture.

Dare recalled that Wike invited him as an APC member to commission the Real Madrid Football Academy in Port Harcourt.

The minister stated that such a disposition was very good for the political development of the country.

He described the Real Madrid Football Academy as a model for education and youth development in Africa.

Receiving The Sun Man of the Year 2020 on behalf of Governor Wike, the deputy governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, dedicated the award to God and the people of the state.

Banigo said that since 2015, Governor Wike had used the NEW Rivers Vision to transform the state.

The deputy governor was accompanied to the event by the deputy speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Edison Ehie, some members of the State Executive Council (SEC) and some council chairmen.