The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State has said that the Senate chief whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has no plan to leave the party just as it maintained that it would be sucidal for him to attempt defection.

The party was reacting to reports making the rounds that Kalu, who represents Abia North senatorial district in the Senate, was making moves to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This was contained in a press statement issued by the publicity secretary of the APC in the state, Mr. Okey Ezeala, a copy of which was made available to LEADERSHIP in Umuahia on Sunday.

The statement reads: “To the best of our knowledge, the Senator representing Abia North on our party platform is going no where. This is authoritative.

“What is playing out is that Kalu and his supporters are finding it very difficult to swallow the humble pie, and accept the fact that they have lost out in the 2021 congresses of our great party.

“Their expectation that the state party structure will fall into their hands has become a bridge too far. They have refused to display the spirit of sportsmanship and queue behind the winners.”

It added that Kalu was suffering from excess hubris, sying that what the party wants the general public to know is that he is merely flying a kite, perhaps to attract the attention of its national leaders to beg him not to leave.

“And if that eventually works to his plan, his primary objective would be to extract some concessions. Unfortunately for him, no winner in the congress is ready to concede his position,” the APC spokesman said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It noted that every Abian knows that he lacks the courage to pursue his political ambition outside the party as “on the two previous occasions he tried it, he failed woefully until he eventually found refuge in APC.

“For sure, if for any reason he should leave the party that engendered his political rehabilitation, we can guarantee that he would sink deeper into the doldrums from where he will never rise again.”

According to the statement, the Senator has no political clout of his own and that the party is what sustains him politically.

“We in Abia APC are calling on our national leadership to call his bluff.

“The risk of quiting the ruling party is too great for him to take. Not only that, the PDP in Abia would not even take him back. He tried it before and his efforts hit the rocks as every available door was firmly shut against him,” he stated.