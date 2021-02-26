By Abu Nmodu, Minna

The Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu yesterday held a closed-door session with former Military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), insisting that there should be no negotiation with the bandits nor amnesty for them.

He told journalists after exiting from the closed-door session that as a senator, he would not support amnesty nor negotiation with perpetrators of criminal acts like banditry or any form of terrorism.

Senator Kalu, while answering questions on calls by some Nigerians to negotiate with bandits or give them amnesty said, “I will never negotiate with them, i will not negotiate with criminals”

He however called for collective efforts by all and sundry to defeat terrorism for peace to reign in Nigeria.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari is doing a lot on security, saying that the recent change of service chiefs was an indication that the President listened to the outcry of Nigerians on insecurity.

On why he visited IBB and Governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani Bello, he said that he was in Minna to commiserate with them over the abduction of the students and teachers of Government Science College Kalgara.

Earlier, the Chief Whip told the governor that he was in Government House, Minna to commiserate with the government and people of Niger state over the recent security challenges and abduction of the innocent school children by bandits.

Senator Kalu called on the federal government to urgently establish a joint security committee in the state and other troubled parts of the country.

Governor Bello said he has intensified efforts towards the rescue of the abducted 27 students of the Government Science College Kalgara, but called for more commitment from the federal government.