The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, on Monday, paid a visit to the detained leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, revealing that the latter was in good health.

Kalu, a former governor of Abia State where Kanu hails from, said although his ideology and that of the IPOB leader were different, they remain brothers and he will continue to counsel him to change his ways for peace.

In a post on his verified Facebook page, Kalu wrote: “This afternoon, I visited my brother, Maazi Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody, Abuja. I met him in good health and care and we discussed as ‘Umunne’. In 2001 when I was Governor, I made his father Eze Israel Okwu Kanu traditional ruler of Afara Ukwu and since then the family has been very close to me.

“I understand that Nnamdi has an insane amount of people rooting for his back home and I encouraged him to consider the consequences of certain actions and utterances for the sake of the same people.

“Even though, my ideology and his ideology are totally different, God has made us brothers and we can’t run away from each other. I owe him and Nigerians good counseling…Whether he and his family listen to me or not, I will continue counseling him as I have always done in the past. What we need most is a peaceful and secured society.”