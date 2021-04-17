Samuel Kalu will not be rushed back into action from injury according to Bordeaux boss Jean-Louis Gasset.

Kalu suffered a recurrence of a thigh injury in Bordeaux’s 3-1 home win against Dijon last month.

The 23-year-old was replaced by Nicolas de Preville in the 16th minute of the encounter.

The former KAA Gent star started his struggles with a thigh injury in October during Nigeria’s friendly outing against Algeria, which kept him on the treatment table for over a month.

Kalu suffered a setback again in February during Bordeaux’s 3-0 loss to Lille but he shook it off and made an immediate recovery to Jean-Louis Gasset’s team a week later.

“Samuel Kalu has resumed jogging a little bit. Otavio with his usual smile starts to go out in basketball and to trot. It is good for us,” Gasset told a press conference on Friday.

“We have no goals with Samuel Kalu. He is driven by physiotherapists. We won’t take any chances. ”

So far this season, he has contributed four goals and an assist in 18 Ligue 1 games for Bordeaux, who sit 15th on the league table with 36 points from 32matches.