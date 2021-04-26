Jorge Masvidal has admitted that Kamaru Usman won their UFC 261 bout fair and square and also praised the Nigerian.

Usman pounded his opponent, Masvidal who certainly felt pity for himself with a vicious knockout to retain his title.

The ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ actually lived up to his moniker with an emphatic victory in their rematch on Sunday morning.

On a night in which fireworks became the norm, welterweight champion, Usman saved the best for last.

In a stunning showcase of his evolving game and pound-for-pound talent, Usman made the fifth defense of his 170-pound title.

And that was by knocking Masvidal out cold in Round 2 inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Usman was dominant throughout in terms of takedowns and top control on the ground which Masvidal said he fully expected.

Unlike their first meeting in 2020 in which Masvidal accepted the fight on late notice, the 36-year-old slugger had no excuses following a full training camp.

Masvidal was, however, classy in defeat as he reacted to the first knockout loss of his 50-fight MMA career.

“He showed me something that he didn’t show the first fight when I didn’t feel his power,” Masvidal said.

“That’s what happens when you get overconfident. I thought we were going to wrestle more.

“And I was ready to wrestle for 25 minutes but all the props in the world to him. He has got my number.

“There is nothing more to say. He won this fair and square and God bless him.”

He also said the defeat pained him. “First time in my career in front of all my people, my family and my friends,” Masvidal said.

“It hurts since I haven’t suffered a knock out in 54 fights. I didn’t fear his power and that’s what happens.”