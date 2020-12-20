By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has charged the nation’s security agencies to marshal out pre-empt measures to forestall future occurrence of invasion of school by criminals.

The party in a statement in Abuja on Saturday by it’s Chairman, Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Gov. Mai Mala Buni said the release of the students was not elating but gladden the heart of all Nigerians.

Apologising to the students and their parents for the harrowing experience they went through before rescue came, Buni vowed that President Buhari and the party will do all it takes to make sure that students continue to study in a safe environment.

According to the Chairman, “The All Progressive Congress has received with joy and a glad heart the release and return of the students who were abducted by terrorists from a the Government Science Secondary School Kankara in Katsina State.

“We want to congratulate the parents of the children and also apologize on behalf of our party that one of our biggest promises was security and although we are doing our utmost best, such incidence is a sad event and must, at all cost not repeat itself.

“When we received the news of the abduction at first, we were traumatised. We were heartbroken and this was the same for most, if not all Nigerians who heard of the unfortunate incidence.

“As a party, we called on Nigerians not to loose their hope in our government and the security apparatus”

“We thank all those who made this rescue effort possible, especially the Governors of Katsina and Zamfara States, the security agents across the country.

“We do not doubt the capacity of our security agencies, we believe and know they are capable especially when they are well motivated and led, which we can assure is the case under President Muhammadu Buhari.

We are trusting and hopeful that this episode will never repeat itself again. We encourage the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Police and other security agents to take lessons from the lapses that led to this abduction and ensure that we never see a repeat of this tragedy again.”

The party also congratulated the President for his determination to ensure the release of the boys.

We commend President Buhari, the leader of our party for charging the security agencies to ensure that the boys were returned alive and unscathed, an instruction they executed in conjunction with the state government officials.