President Muhammadu Buhari has received commendation from an international human rights group for securing the release of hundreds of kidnapped Kankara schoolboys in Katsina State.

In a goodwill message by the International Human Rights Protection Forum (IHRPF) on Sunday, the group said President Buhari has made good of his promise to ensure that Nigeria remains a secure and indivisible nation where peace and harmony reign supreme.

According to the letter signed by its Director of Communications,

Zakari Yinusa, the rights group said the safe return of the students is “highly commendable”.

By this singular action, the international rights group noted that the president has shown he is indeed on top of the security situation across the country.

The IHRPF added that Nigerians and the rest of the international community are happy that similar situations which were badly managed in the past and led to untold hardship for innocent citizens are better resolved under the current leadership.

The group, however, assured the president of its total loyalty always, praying that God grants him divine grace, wisdom and strength to succeed.