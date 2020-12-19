The Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group (NDMG), UK Chapter, says President Muhammadu Buhari has repaid the confidence of Nigerians by securing the release of abducted Kankara students in Katsina State.

The NDMG made this known in a statement signed by its President, Cosmas Collins, on Friday, after an emergency meeting on Monday over the security situation back home in Nigeria.

According to the Nigerians in Diaspora, President Buhari’s swift action ensured the safe return of the schoolboys to the state capital on Thursday night.

The group also acknowledged the role of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, which it said has been “unrelenting in the fight to eradicate terrorism and insurgency”.

With the recent development, the NDMG said it is now proud to be identified as Nigerians, expressing hope that the country will soon find its place in the comity of nations serious about development.

The group, however, urged all Nigerians whether at home or in the Diaspora to join hands with President Buhari to make Nigeria safe and to set the country on the path to greatness.