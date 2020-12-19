BY GODWIN ENNA, Katsina

Some of the released abducted 344 students of GSSS Kankara, have however narrated their experiences to Leadership on how they were kidnaped, trekked for several hours through bushes, mountain and feed on potatoes, groundnut cake and animals tree fruit known as Kalgo in Hausa Language.

First to speak was 16 years old SS 2 student of the school, Usman Bishir, narrated thus; ” at midnight of Friday, after our normal night reading when we retired to bed, we began to heard gun shots all over the premises. We lack where to where to go and when tried to jump through the fence, they called us and we complied and they took us away.

“We tracked on bear foot for miles to the bush, the bandits surrouded us front and back so that non of us could even attempt to escaped, we don’t even know where they are taking us and we dear no ask question because they are well enquipt with sophisticated weapons.

“Since day one of Friday that we were taken, we didn’t eat anything until on Sunday evening that we were given groundnut cake commonly known in Hausa Language (Kulikuli) and sweet potatoes.

“We were not tochored except if you miss behave like leaving the place uninformed. I’m very happy that I regain freedom at last.”

Fesar Abdulahi, is a 19 years old boy, who also explained same situation that led to their kidnaped.

He said, ” I’m now desperate to see my parents who I missed so much. We thank the people that actually come to rescue us. We are happy.”

Jamilu Aminu Alhasan, a 16 years old SS2 student, said ” I spent about seven days in captivity, it all happened just as they all said after our night reading, we heard gun shots and we wanted to run some said no we should wait and we listened. They assembled us together and moved us towards the gate where we tracked to the bush.

“They came over 100 of them with guns, they divided themselves by two as some were in the school, others were in the main town confronting the vigilantes group. If not because they way the bandits hide us in bush, the vigilantes group were seriously chassing them from behind but they were shooting at them.

“They came on a bikes but they left their bikes like about 3 kilometers from our school. We walked for about 7 hours through out the night before we were allowed to rest for a while and the following day we continued.

“We were given food ones or twece in a day, some days we couldn’t even eat.

“They were asking whether we will join soldier or vigilantes? And our answers are always no we will not. They said the detested anything that has to do with force work. When they observed that airplanes were tracing where we were hiden, they now took us to another distance trekking through the night till the following day. Where hide us in one tick forest where we only heard the sound of plane but never locate where we were. We were only praying to God until yesterday in noon after we were given food, suddenly we were asked to moved to the north as their Leaders came while some are thanking them and some of us were conveyed on motorcycles while some were trekking on foot until all of us were converged in separate area.

“We don’t actually know what was happening at that moment, but they were making phone calls where they said we were there self and sound before we starts another trekking of 3 hours and rested as they talk on where the government will come to pick us.”

Aliyu Husseni, is also another SS 2 student kidnaped from the school, he is 19 years of age, said, he can’t measure the length at which they trekked because he was with his brother Jani Husseni who were kidnaped together.

According to him, ” we treked for like eight hours non stop only to helped our younger once awhenever they cried out but They bandits will raised their gun up and shoot on air, saying the are Boko Haram and they acknowledged only Islamic knowledge. They took us to one big mountain where we slept there for just one hour and we continued to another big mountain where nobody can see us

“We ate date from Friday that we were kidnaped, all along we were eating animal food from a tree that is commonly called ‘Kalgo’ in Hausa Language. We ate that till on Sunday evening that we were given potatoes and Kulikuli. (Groundnut cake) and drank stream water before the journey again.

“We are crying because we are tired and hungry but they couldn’t listened to us, but saying here is ‘Army Awolowo’ that is a plane or jet coming. We reached a place that we rested and be given the usual food if you collected they beat you as you go.

“Whenever we want to drink water we drank like animals do, puting our mouth to the ground.”

Responding to whether money has exchanged hand in their released, he said, ” I don’t know, but some are saying they collected while some are of the view that they didn’t. But they were talking on phones for several times untill they finally took us on motorcycles to a save ground. Though, we promised them not to return to school again, but for us we know that we are only loyal to the decision of our parents, whatever they said is what we are going to do.”

One of the parent, Bashir Hamza, who spoke to LEADERSHIP, thanked God for how his son Hamisu was released, he equally expressed his appreciation to the state government in the role they played that led to the released of these abducted schoolboys.