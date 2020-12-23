The Patriotic Elders Council of Nigeria (PECN) says the safe return of schoolboys abducted in Kankara, Katsina State has evoked memories of President Muhammadu Buhari they used to know.

In a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Bishop Pinot Ogbaji, on Monday, the PECN said President Buhari rolled back the years with his display of poise, celerity and focus.

Having risen steadily through the military ranks, President Buhari was Head of State between 1983 and 1985, a two-year regime famous for honesty, patriotism and incorruptibility.

And the PECN noted that these virtues once again came to the fore as the president secured the release of the Kankara students.

According to Bishop Ogbaji, President Buhari has confirmed his capacity to end banditry, terrorism and other criminal vices in the country.

He added that the nation’s confidence in the president, the service chiefs and troops have been renewed following the release of the students.

Bishop Ogbaji, however, called on all Nigerians to continue to support the president as the bigger battle lies ahead.