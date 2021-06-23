Kano State government has entered into a public private partnership (PPP) agreement with Capegate Investment Company Limited on waste management in the state.

This was disclosed by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, yesterday, during the flag-off of Keep Kano Clean Week, at Jakara Mega Drainage, which goes through Kurmi market to Koki area to Kwakwaci behind old Triumph Newspapers Company.

“As we introduced this exercise two days back, and with the flag-off event taking place now in Jakara area, we are assuring the people of Kano State that, henceforth, waste management in the state will now be very effective and efficient.

“We are engaging the services of a private company on a Public Private Partnership agreement. We are now fully into the waste to wealth period,” he said.

Earlier, the commissioner for environment, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim Getso, commended the governor for the foresight and informed him that, “Since our arrival to this area, the community members have been expressing their happiness for this Keep Kano Clean exercise.

“Your Excellency, even the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Jakara Division, informed me that, when the rainy season comes and when it rains, all the station becomes saturated by flood. But with this event, he said things will be alright whether during the rainy season or dry season,” Getso said.