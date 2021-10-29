The managing director of Kano Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA), Baffa Babba Dan’agundi, has sacked one of his personnel RTA II Jamilu Gambo for exceeding his official limitations.

Gambo was dismissed yesterday following unprofessional conduct at his duty post where he allegedly destroyed a trailer’s tires as a result of an argument between him and the driver.

This development led to the close down of the Kano-Hadejia road by other trailer drivers in solidarity with their affected member which caused untold hardship on commuters and other drivers plying the road.

The sacking of the official came after an emergency meeting with the State Commissioner of Police where it was unanimously agreed that the unscrupulous and indisciplined KAROTA staff be relieved of his duties.

Dan’agundi expressed appreciation at the leadership of NARTO Kano Branch for their quick intervention during the incident who prevented him from being mobbed which would have resulted to his death and also the police for their role and assured anyone found wanting at his duty post would not be spared.

In a statement the public relations officer of the agency, Naisa Nabulusi Abubakar Kofar, said on behalf of the agency the KAROT MD apologised to the general public whose movements were delayed as a result of the unfortunate incident.

The agency also wished to announce that the sacked officer had been handed over to the police for further investigation and made to pay for the damages caused on the driver’s vehicle.