A meeting between the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leadership and two factions of the party in Kano State has ended in Abuja in the wee hours of Saturday with both feuding groups in attendance.

The meeting, which had Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje leading one section and Kano Central Senator, Ibrahim Shekarau, leading the other faction, received briefings and proposals from the two groups.

According to a source privy to the meeting, he said based on the submissions from the two feuding parties, the national leadership of the APC promised to study all the proposals tabled at the meeting and “take a definite stand that will be communicated to the two parties at a meeting to be convened soon.”

He added that the meeting lasted for about six hours and was attended by the interim national chairman of the APC and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni and his Zamfara State counterpart, Muhammad Bello Matawalle, among other party chieftains.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT