Former deputy governor of Kano State, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, has surprised most political pundits by pitting political tent against his former boss and current governor of Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and aligned with a faction loyal to Senator Ibrahim Shekarau.

Abubakar served as Ganduje’s deputy from 2015 to 2018, but in the build-up to 2019 elections, he dumped the governor to contest for governorship seat under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led by former governor, Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.

Worried by the choice of Abba Kabir Yusuf aka Abba Gida by Kwankwaso as the PDP candidate, Abubakar dumped the PDP for People’s Redemption Party (PRP) to contest his governorship.

After losing the contest to Salihu Sagir Takai in PRP in the 2019 elections, Abubakar dumped the party to aligned with Ganduje in APC.

However, when the ruling APC split into two factions, led by Ganduje and Shekarau, Abubakar, who earlier did not make his position known, made a surprise appearance at a political function organised by Shekarau at his Kano residence yesterday.

Speaking in an interview with journalists at the event, Prof. Abubakar said it was not surprising to see him at the gathering because he is aligning himself with the truth for the future.

According to him, the events unfolding in APC in Kano is unfortunate and had derailed the party into crises that portend a bleak future come 2023.

He lamented that whenever there is a political function, what the party stakeholders are saying is that “the party belongs to three persons- the governor, his wife and the chairman.”