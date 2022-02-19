The Senator Ibrahim Shekarau-led faction of the APC in Kano State popularly known as the G-7 has said it would be ready to advanced it’s case to up to the Supreme Court in order to ensure justice.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Thursday won at the Court of Appeal which set aside the judgment of an Abuja High Court which gave victory to the G-7, saying the High Court acted without jurisdiction in hearing a case about local government and ward congresses conducted by the APC in Kano.

The Appeal Court upturned the ruling of the FCT court which recognised the Shekarau faction’s congress held last year as against that of the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje-led faction.

Reacting yesterday, Shekarau appealed to his supporters to remain calm and assured that the G-7 would do everything humanly and legally possible to fight for its right at the Supreme Court.

In a statement jointly signed by the stakeholders’ forum yesterday, the G-7 assured loyalists and supporters that the judgement of the Appeal Court would be challenged at the Supreme Court as they were dissatisfied with the outcome at the appellate court.

The statement was jointly signed by Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, Kano Central, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, Kano North, Tijjani Abdulkadri Jobe, D/Tofa/Rimin Gado/Tofa Federal Constituency, Nasiru Abduwa Gabasawa, Gezawa, /Gabasawa Federal Constituency, Barr. Haruna I. Dederi, Karaye/Rogo Federal Constituency, Sha’aban Sharada, Kano Municipal Federal Constituency and Alhaji Shehu Dalhgatu, Chairman , Buhari Support Group.

The statement said: ’’Indeed, we hold very high regard and respect for our courts and judicial system. And every judge has the constitutional powers to make a decision, one way or the other, in respect of any matter which comes before him.’

“What is heart-warming, however, is that the appellate system of our courts allows a party who is dissatisfied with the decision given by one court to appeal to another.”

