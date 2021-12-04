The Ibrahim Shekarau faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has named officials in the government of Abdullahi Ganduje, including two commissioners and four local government chairmen, as those behind a recent arson attack on the campaign office of Senator Barau Jibrin.

In a petition to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, dated December 2, 2021, Shakarau along with five other lawmakers, asked the police chiefs to investigate and prosecute the officials.

The petition was signed Senator Shekarau, Senator Barau Jibrin, Hon. Nasiru Abduwa, Hon. Tijjani Abubakar Jobe, Hon. Shaban Sharada and Hon. Haruna Isa Dederi.

They also vowed not to embark on reprisal attacks as that is exactly what the attackers want, which could turn Kano into a killing field.

Though a number of officials were named, when contacted for a response to the petition, the state commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, declined to comment, insisting it was purely a party affair.

The petition noted: “We are senior elected government officials serving in both chambers of the National Assembly.

You will recall that on the 30th of November, 2021, an FCT High Court had delivered judgement in a suit concerning Kano APC Congress and said judgement did not go down well with those who lost out.”

Regrettably however, “instead of fighting their cause through due legal process, these frustrated elements resorted to carrying out the criminal acts mentioned above.

“We have been reliably informed, which information we verily believe to be true and correct that through the night of 1st December, 2021 to the early morning of 2nd December 2021 the persons mentioned below, together with some other well-known thugs organized and set ablaze the campaign office of the Distinguished Senator Barau I. Jibrin who represents Kano North Senatorial District and attempted to kill those they met at the scene.”

According to the petition, the attackers also tried to burn the faction’s party office on Zaria Road and kill or inflict bodily harm to its occupants.

Shekarau and the five other lawmakers also alleged that the attackers passed by the residents with armed thugs chanting war songs in an attempt to unleash violence on law abiding citizens.

Those named in the petition include: “Abdullahi Abbas (former Kano State APC chairman), Murtala Sule Garo (Kano State Commissioner for Local Government), Gwamai (a well-known thug who is even on police wanted list, but still an appointee of Kano State Government), Faizu Alfindiki (chairman of Kano Municipal Local Government Council), Khalid Ishaq Diso (chairman of Gwale Local Government), Hassan Garban Kauye (chairman Kumboto Local Government Council) and Auwal Lawan Shuaibu (chairman of Nasarawa Local Government Council).”

These people, according to Shekarau, led several others in the perpetuation of the criminal act of arson here above mentioned in addition to chanting several words of intimidation threatening the lives of persons who signed the letter of complaint.

They claimed that “It is irrefutable that Abdullahi Abbas is well known throughout Kano for his persistent and arrogant use of abusive language and enlisting the help of thugs.

“We the undersigned as well as our teeming followers in Kano constantly face threats to our lives and safety from the people. It is therefore pertinent to stress that, should anything happen to us and our supporters, the aforementioned people should be held responsible,” they added.

The petitioners called on the IGP to investigate the matter and bring everyone involved to book so as to forestall a breakdown of law and order, as well as prevent reprisal attacks.